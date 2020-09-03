10 Observations from the Rams' Sept. 2 training camp practice

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – After each practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Rams staff writer Stu Jackson will share 10 observations from the session. Here are his notes from Wednesday, Sept. 2:

1) Leonard Floyd back at practice: After a rest day on Tuesday, Floyd was back at practice today. He was active, too, registering a pass breakup on an attempt by quarterback Jared Goff during 11-on-11 work.

2) Elsewhere at outside linebacker, rookie Terrell Lewis did not participate in practice for the second straight day. McVay provided an update on Lewis' status prior to today's practice, telling local media the team is "working through some things, trying to figure out what's going on with his knee." The team is doing additional tests, and McVay said he wanted to wait until those results come back before providing further details.

3) With Lewis out, Jachai Polite got more opportunities in practice. Getting work against the first team offense, he pressured Goff into an incompletion that ended the drive.

4) Inside linebacker Troy Reeder recorded his second takeaway of the week, making a one-handed interception off a tipped John Wolford pass. Yesterday, he had a fumble recovery.

5) We saw flashbacks to last Saturday's scrimmage, with Goff connecting with rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson for a deep completion, though this time it was deep down the right sideline instead of the left. This one also went for a touchdown.

6) Really liked inside linebacker Micah Kiser's energy today. It's not the first time this series has drawn attention to his instincts, but that's what stood out today. Anytime he made contact, you could hear the pads pop. He had a near interception during 7-on-7 drills, and during 11-on-11 work, he had back-to-back run stops against rookie running back Cam Akers inside the five to prevent the offense from scoring.

7) While Goff's completion to Jefferson was impressive, he also connected with wide receiver Robert Woods twice for touchdowns during 11-on-11 work. One of those completions included a one-handed grab over the middle by Woods for a catch-and-run score.

8) After kickers were excluded from team drills yesterday, they came on for end-of-drive field goal attempts during situational 11-on-11 work.

9) Creating competition: These remaining practices are all about maximizing competitive situations to evaluate the back-end of the roster ahead of Saturday's 53-man deadline, and once again there was a good mix of first-team offense vs. second-team defense, second-team offense vs. first-team defense, etc.