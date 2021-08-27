Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

"Speak it into existence" | 10 Things with JuJu Hughes

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, S JuJu Hughes shares how many toothpicks he goes through a day, his favorite player to defend on the Rams & favorite exercise.

Aug 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM
IMG_6708
Sarina Morales

Team Reporter

210827-10-things-hughes

1: I got energy, got a lot of energy

Sarina: Who has more energy than [Special Teams Coordinator] Joe DeCamillis?

JuJu: More energy on this team? I don't think anybody has more energy than Joe.

2: I've got a tooth to pick

Sarina: How many toothpicks have you gone through today?

JuJu: Yeah, this might be the third one today. I'm kind of rolling through them today. That's a high number for me.

3: A full Kupp

Sarina: Favorite player to defend on the Rams?

JuJu: My favorite player to defend probably is Cooper Kupp. He's a fun guy to go against. He gives his all every time. He's a great receiver. He's my favorite guy to guard.

E_TOWL7143
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams

4: Bron Bron

Sarina: If you could trade lives with anyone for a week, who would it be?

JuJu: It would probably be with another professional athlete. I'd be an NBA player. I'd be LeBron [James]. He's a real businessman. He has a lot going on. So, like on the court, I'm getting to be Bron Bron and off the court I would get all the benefits that come with that.

5: Speak it into existence

Sarina: What do you envision your first NFL touchdown to be? Is it a pick six?

JuJu: Definitely a pick six. I'm jumping on a little out route, you know, breaking on it. So hopefully, that's coming here soon. Speak it into existence.

E_210821_RamsRaiders_Jl_044
Jeff Lewis

6: We hear you JuJu

Sarina: If you ever got mic'd up, what should fans expect out of you?

JuJu: They're gonna hear me talk a lot of ball. I talk to all the guys about everything going on. A little profanity, so excuse my language, haha. Fans excuse my language. I'm hard on myself. But yeah, they'd have to edit out some of the stuff they hear me talk to myself. Definitely talk to myself, because I'm hard on myself while I analyze what I do as I'm doing it.

7: Halftime show

Sarina: Which teammate would you pick if you had to perform at a Super Bowl halftime?

JuJu: Terrell Burgess. He could give me every dance move. He is not a shy dude. So, he would be bouncing out there. He would perform. Steal the show. I'd be the back-up and let him do his thing.

E_TOWL2118
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams

8: Bugging out

Sarina: This defense is scary. But what are you scared of?

JuJu: I don't like bugs and things crawling and spiders and stuff. Not a big fan of things like that. I can go without any of that.

9: Go for variety

Sarina: Tacos versus In-and-Out?

JuJu: I'm gonna go tacos. There's different varieties.

10: All abs

Sarina: Favorite exercise?

JuJu: Core work. Nothing specifically. But you gotta look fresh. All abs.

E_TOWL1254
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Related Content

news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to first preseason game at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams players, fans, and celebrities react to the first game of the 2021 preseason at SoFi Stadium
news

"I'm always competing with myself" | 10 Things with Coleman Shelton

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, OL Coleman Shelton shares what his offseason looks like, the movies he geeks out about, and his goal for this season.
news

"Every Sunday. They definitely heard me." | 10 things with Terrell Burgess 

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, safety Terrell Burgess shares an update on his ankle, his goals for the 2021 season, and his most prized possession.
news

Big predictions for the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense  | 10 things with Justin Hollins 

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker, Justin Hollins shares his favorite spot to eat in Los Angeles, ghost stories and what games he already has circled on the calendar for the 2021 season. 
news

Something to prove | 10 things with Brycen Hopkins 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end ﻿Brycen Hopkins shares which coach is full of wisdom, what he expects from this offense and why his height keeps him off the dance floor.  
news

Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker ﻿Kenny Young shares how he starts each day, how to tackle today's youth and a special message for his dad on father's day.
news

Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies. 
news

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.  
news

I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams' safety Taylor Rapp.  
news

An even split | 10 things with John Wolford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback John Wolford talks pink sweat shorts, protein powder and managing his own portfolio.   
news

'Snowfall is the best show on the planet' | 10 things with Van Jefferson 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, wide receiver Van Jefferson shares his thoughts on how he gets pumped up for games, Greece and the best show on the planet. 
Advertising