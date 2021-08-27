"Speak it into existence" | 10 Things with JuJu Hughes

6: We hear you JuJu

Sarina: If you ever got mic'd up, what should fans expect out of you?

JuJu: They're gonna hear me talk a lot of ball. I talk to all the guys about everything going on. A little profanity, so excuse my language, haha. Fans excuse my language. I'm hard on myself. But yeah, they'd have to edit out some of the stuff they hear me talk to myself. Definitely talk to myself, because I'm hard on myself while I analyze what I do as I'm doing it.

7: Halftime show

Sarina: Which teammate would you pick if you had to perform at a Super Bowl halftime?