Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

"Every Sunday. They definitely heard me." | 10 things with Terrell Burgess 

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, safety Terrell Burgess shares an update on his ankle, his goals for the 2021 season, and his most prized possession.

Jul 31, 2021 at 12:29 PM
IMG_6708
Sarina Morales

Team Reporter

210731-10-things-burgess

1: Health update

Sarina: Let's get an update on your health. How's that ankle feeling?

Terrell: Feeling great, feeling really well. I'm excited for the season to start.

2: Tough to stop when you just got started

Sarina: What was the hardest part of getting through this whole process?

Terrell: I think knowing that the season was like over for me. Not the team, but like that I wasn't going to be able to play the rest of the season kind of sucked because I really felt like I was just starting to get my feet under me, and the season was going well for the team. I've never sat out that many games.

210731-terrell-burgess
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams

3: Cheer for everyone

Sarina: A lot of people are cheering for you to have a breakout/comeback season. Who are you cheering for on the team?

Terrell: I hope everybody has a breakout season. Then that means we're going to win the Super Bowl! (Laughs) So, I hope everybody plays well. I hope ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ comes in and plays well. I believe he will. And maybe they'll finally give AD [﻿Aaron Donald﻿] MVP.

4: Sea him swim

Sarina: You were born in Oceanside, CA and lived near San Diego County much of your life. So, are you a good swimmer? A good surfer?

Terrell: Definitely not a surfer, I can swim pretty well, but I wouldn't consider myself a surfer. Far from surfer, I've never surfed before. I don't even know if I've ever stood on a surfboard before.

5: Rings and things

Sarina: Goals for the 2021 season?

Terrell: I don't know if I have any individual goals. I kind of just want to do what I can to help the team win. I want a chance to get out there and play more, more than I did last year obviously with the injury, but I mean everyone always wants to win the Super Bowl so let's roll with that one.

6: Who is the hype man?

Sarina: You get to work with one of the best corners in the league. What is something surprising about ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, that maybe people aren't aware of?

Terrell: I think everyone like depicts him as some like huge trash talker but there's like a good balance in my opinion. I don't think it gets in the middle of him playing. He's a healthy trash talker. You want a little bit of that [in games], It makes it more fun and it just kind of hypes you up.

210731-terrell-burgess-jalen-ramsey
Will Navarro/LA Rams

7: Some things can't change

Sarina: What is the movie you always watch when it's on television?

Terrell: Friday Night Lights. That's one movie that I always watch and every time I watch it, I hope they're going to win at the end. (Spoiler Alert) I hate it every time.

8: Three days in a row

Sarina: Would you rather have unlimited sushi for life or unlimited tacos?

Terrell: Tacos because I feel like I could eat tacos three days in a row. I don't know if I can eat sushi three days in a row.

210731-terrell-burgess-happy
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

9: What a combo

Sarina: What is your most prized possession?

Terrell: My college degree and my Rubik's Cube.

10: Hello neighbor!

Sarina: People are always yelling at the TV when they watch Rams games, do you also yell at the television when you watch?

Terrell: Oh, one hundred percent. I know my neighbors hated me from games eight through 19. Oh my goodness, I even had the windows open. Every Sunday. They definitely heard me.

210731-terrell-burgess-10-things
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Related Content

news

Big predictions for the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense  | 10 things with Justin Hollins 

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker, Justin Hollins shares his favorite spot to eat in Los Angeles, ghost stories and what games he already has circled on the calendar for the 2021 season. 
news

Something to prove | 10 things with Brycen Hopkins 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end ﻿Brycen Hopkins shares which coach is full of wisdom, what he expects from this offense and why his height keeps him off the dance floor.  
news

Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker ﻿Kenny Young shares how he starts each day, how to tackle today's youth and a special message for his dad on father's day.
news

Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies. 
news

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.  
news

I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams' safety Taylor Rapp.  
news

An even split | 10 things with John Wolford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback John Wolford talks pink sweat shorts, protein powder and managing his own portfolio.   
news

'Snowfall is the best show on the planet' | 10 things with Van Jefferson 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, wide receiver Van Jefferson shares his thoughts on how he gets pumped up for games, Greece and the best show on the planet. 
news

I chewed a toothpick like JuJu Hughes and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat a day? How does Taylor Rapp burn 10,000 calories in one workout? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. For this piece, she chewed on a toothpick like JuJu Hughes. 
news

Soak it all in | 10 things with Matthew Stafford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback, Matthew Stafford talks about Sean McVay's energy, being a girl dad and playing in the same city as his buddy Clayton Kershaw.
news

DBs who score points, Troy Hill | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, cornerback Troy Hill gives us his favorite defensive touchdown this season, who is the best dressed Ram, and why he's such a sweet guy.
Advertising