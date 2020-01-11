10 things with David Edwards

David: In one word? Crazy. I came in and started cross-training in different positions. That was totally new to me. And then when Joe Noteboom got hurt, I got thrown in at left guard and never expected I would start games at guard, because I never played the position before. And then got moved to right guard. Just all the different things I did this year I never would have thought I could have done. So, it was cool. Looking back, if you had told me, preseason, you're going to start games at guard, I'd have said no way. I'd never played it before. It was just really cool to be cross-training when I got here in OTAs and then see the work that I put in come to fruition. It was cool.