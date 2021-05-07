Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

An even split | 10 things with John Wolford 

May 07, 2021 at 01:05 PM
Sarina Morales

Team Reporter

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback ﻿John Wolford﻿ talks pink sweat shorts, protein powder and managing his own portfolio.

1: Train, train…and train some more.

Sarina: I know you've been training, working out this offseason. What does a typical offseason day look like for you?

John: Usually an early riser and start the day with mobility and body maintenance. That's usually followed by a lift, then throwing, then more body maintenance. Will get some film in the afternoon and then usually grab a book or hang out with friends in the evening.

2: Van is the man

Sarina: You are pretty close with Van Jefferson. What is your favorite thing about #12?

John: His work ethic. He's always pressing to work on the nuances of the game and that will continue to differentiate him as he progresses in his career.

3: Wolf of Investments

Sarina: You have a background in finance. Do you do your own taxes?  

John: I do not but I do manage my own portfolio of investments.  

4: He's not wrong

Sarina: What tv show should I be watching right now?  

John: True Detective Season 1 or Killing Eve.

5: Nightmare fuel

Sarina: If you could merge a Ram with another animal to create the ultimate animal, what animal would it be and why?  

John: Peregrine Falcon is the fastest bird so if you mix that with a ram, I think it would be pretty lethal.  

6: Don't flip out

Sarina: Can you actually cook? Or is this a photo of you posing?         

John: Haha, I'm an average cook at best, but can flip a burger when needed.

7: Same but different

Sarina: Being part of the scout team - who is the most fun QB to mimic? Why?  

John: Probably Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson because you are encouraged to scramble around which is a style similar to how I play.

8: Around the house he wears pink

Sarina: Your style is pretty classic. Natural and neutral tones…what is the brightest piece of clothing you have? Where did you get it? Why do you still have it?  

John: I have pink sweat shorts gifted to me from my uncle that I wear around the house. They are incredibly comfy and look good, so not getting rid of them anytime soon.  

9: Typical

Sarina: Last thing you ordered online?  

John: Typical football player answer, but protein powder.

10: Respect your elders

Sarina: Fellow Wake Forest Alum- Arnold Palmer- was known for the half-iced tea, half-lemonade drink. If someone handed you an "Arnold Palmer" would you want more iced tea or more lemonade?  

John: An even split.

