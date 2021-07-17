Big predictions for the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense  | 10 things with Justin Hollins 

Justin: I do believe in ghosts. Okay, this makes sense. That makes sense because apparently, we lived in a semi-haunted house in my childhood at one point. I kind of got weird vibes but as a child you don't really pay much attention to stuff. There was weird stuff happening in that house now that I think about it. My parents told me stories. [For example] I'd be in the living room and my mom just cleaned the room. She'll walk out the room, I'm still sitting there watching TV in the living room, and she'll walk right back by that room and the room would be completely messed up again. Like she didn't just clean it. The covers would be all messed up. Stuff like that.