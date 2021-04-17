'Snowfall is the best show on the planet' | 10 things with Van Jefferson 

Van: Country I really want to travel to is Greece. Places like Santorini, Athens and Sparta. I'm really into learning about traditions and the Spartan army, so I really just want to explore. I think that'll be my next vacation.

Sarina: How did pops [Shawn Jefferson, Cardinals wide receivers coach] think you did this season? And how do you feel about him being in the same division now?!

Van: Pops expected a lot more out of me. He is very hard on me and wants to see me succeed. But in the end, he was very proud of me and said he expects more of me in season two. It's going to be fun. I get to see him twice a year now. I'm excited to play against him and compete. I know he'll be talking and making his noise.