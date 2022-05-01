Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Social Roundup: Rams players react to addition of newest teammates | 2022 NFL Draft

May 01, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Look through reactions from current Los Angeles Rams players as they welcome eight draft picks and the return of cornerback Troy Hill!

Los Rams seleccionan en el Draft a otro liniero de Wisconsin y toman una dotación completa de defensivos profundos

La clase del Draft 2022 de los Rams tiene a un corredor que es fan del equipo desde niño y cuenta con mucho "pedigrí" al incluir a dos hijos de exjugadores de la NFL

AJ Arcuri: "I'm fired up about this opportunity"

New Rams offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri is ready to make the most of getting drafted.

Russ Yeast bringing versatility to Rams secondary

With experience playing cornerback and safety in college, new Rams defensive back Russ Yeast brings valuable positional flexibility to them.

Daniel Hardy bringing "relentless" work ethic to Rams

New Rams outside linebacker Daniel Hardy is ready to get to work.

Quentin Lake: "Meant to be" getting drafted by Rams

New Rams defensive back Quentin Lake gets to stay home in Los Angeles to begin his NFL career.

Three takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rams select OT AJ Arcuri with 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri with the 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rams select DB Russ Yeast with 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast with the 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rams select OLB Daniel Hardy with 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy with the 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rams trade 218th pick to Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the 218th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams select DB Derion Kendrick with 212th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia DB Derion Kendrick with the 212th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

