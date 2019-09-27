Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Back-to-back: Weddle earns second consecutive NFL Way to Play award

Sep 27, 2019 at 03:24 PM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In recognition of showcasing proper playing technique to make impactful plays, Rams safety Eric Weddle received the NFL's Way to Play award for the second straight week. He is the first back-to-back winner in the award's history.

"It's awesome to be the first back-to-back (recipient), to be recognized," Weddle said. "(To make) big plays that help my team, that's what I like. I was able to make some plays for the guys to either get off the field or make a turnover."

Weddle takes home the Week 3 honor after posting six total tackles in Los Angeles' 20-13 win at Cleveland on Sunday Night Football, including a game-changing stop late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 17-13 with 9:19 remaining, the Browns went for it on 4th and 9 from the Rams 40-yard line and tried a draw play with RB Nick Chubb to get the conversion. Chubb made it two yards after the handoff before getting wrapped up by Weddle, a stop which resulted in a turnover on downs and three points for the Rams to extend their lead to seven.

Selected by a distinguished panel of Legends, the NFL Way to Play award recognizes current players at both the pro and high school level who exhibit excellent playing technique each week of NFL regular season.

Nominees for the award are chosen by NFL Football Operations and Officiating departments. Video of those plays are then sent to an expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

"Congrats to Eric Weddle for winning the NFL Way to Play two weeks in a row!" Pace said. "Well deserved my man! Let's go Rams Nation."

The initiative rewards each recipient with a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice. Weddle announced via Twitter on Thursday that one of the grants will go to Poway High School, while the other will go to Rancho Bernardo Pop Warner – two programs that he shares a personal connection with.

"Poway High School is where my kids are going to go to high school," Weddle said. "Rancho Bernardo Pop Warner, that's where my son is playing Pop Warner and my daughter is cheerleading for them.

"I help them out, give back to the city that's home for me. It will be good."

Related Content

news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Dont'e Deayon on GoodEatz, his outgoing personality, what drives him

In the fourth and final edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams cornerback Dont'e Deayon discusses his non-profit GoodEatz, the roots of his outgoing personality, and what drives him.

news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Ogbo Okoronkwo

In the third edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo talks about the meaning of his first name, his passion for photography, and more.

news

6 Questions with 6Connex: Matt Gay

In the first edition of 6 Questions with 6Connex, Rams kicker Matt Gay talks about what drew him to playing soccer initially, his sneaker hobby, being a parent, and more.

news

"Speak it into existence" | 10 Things with JuJu Hughes

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, S JuJu Hughes shares how many toothpicks he goes through a day, his favorite player to defend on the Rams & favorite exercise.

news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to first preseason game at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams players, fans, and celebrities react to the first game of the 2021 preseason at SoFi Stadium

news

"I'm always competing with myself" | 10 Things with Coleman Shelton

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, OL Coleman Shelton shares what his offseason looks like, the movies he geeks out about, and his goal for this season.

news

"Every Sunday. They definitely heard me." | 10 things with Terrell Burgess

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, safety Terrell Burgess shares an update on his ankle, his goals for the 2021 season, and his most prized possession.

news

Big predictions for the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense | 10 things with Justin Hollins

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker, Justin Hollins shares his favorite spot to eat in Los Angeles, ghost stories and what games he already has circled on the calendar for the 2021 season.

news

Something to prove | 10 things with Brycen Hopkins

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end Brycen Hopkins shares which coach is full of wisdom, what he expects from this offense and why his height keeps him off the dance floor.

news

Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker Kenny Young shares how he starts each day, how to tackle today's youth and a special message for his dad on father's day.

news

Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies.

news

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.

Advertising