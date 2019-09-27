Back-to-back: Weddle earns second consecutive NFL Way to Play award

Selected by a distinguished panel of Legends, the NFL Way to Play award recognizes current players at both the pro and high school level who exhibit excellent playing technique each week of NFL regular season.

Nominees for the award are chosen by NFL Football Operations and Officiating departments. Video of those plays are then sent to an expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

"Congrats to Eric Weddle for winning the NFL Way to Play two weeks in a row!" Pace said. "Well deserved my man! Let's go Rams Nation."

The initiative rewards each recipient with a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice. Weddle announced via Twitter on Thursday that one of the grants will go to Poway High School, while the other will go to Rancho Bernardo Pop Warner – two programs that he shares a personal connection with.

"Poway High School is where my kids are going to go to high school," Weddle said. "Rancho Bernardo Pop Warner, that's where my son is playing Pop Warner and my daughter is cheerleading for them.