Rams to host celebrity flag football game following Training Camp practice at UC Irvine

Aug 03, 2021 at 10:46 AM
To add to the excitement of Los Angeles Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, the team is hosting a Celebrity Flag Football game following practice on Friday, August 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT. The 11 vs.11 celebrity game will take place on the Training Camp practice fields and will be free and open to the public. Meet-and-greet opportunities will be provided to fans postgame. Click here to claim your tickets.

Team captains for the celebrity game will be Rams All-Pros AARON DONALD and JALEN RAMSEY, who will make their draft selections from the pool of celebrity players on Tuesday, August 3 and share their team rosters on their social channels. Celebrity participants will wear Donald and Ramsey jerseys that will be revealed to each player during an unboxing before kickoff. At the conclusion of the game, the winning team will be presented with a Rams Celebrity Flag Football Game trophy and pose for a team photo. Serving as sideline reporters will be 106.7 KROQ's Kevin Klein and Ally Johnson.

Celebrity players will include:

To sign up for a free ticket to attend the Rams Celebrity Flag Football Game, please click here.

