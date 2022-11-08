Watts Rams play in Southern California Conference Super Bowl XII Championship at SoFi Stadium 

Southern California has produced some of the top football and cheerleading talent in the country. Serving youth ages 5 -14, the SCC is dedicated to the positive development of youth through their football and cheer programs.

For LAPD Officer Ranita James, this was her first-time coaching for the Watts Rams program. She expressed the importance of the young ladies on the Watts Rams seeing female representation on their coaching staff as well as being a police officer.

"Girls need to see more female representation so they know anything they want to do is possible. I want them to have the mentality of anything you can do, I can do better," said Officer James. "I want them to know that they can step in any arena of their life and do the same thing a guy can do. The young ladies seeing me as a female coach allows them to aspire to be in an authoritative position, but also be kind and fun in their position."

LAPD Officer Steve Rodriguez has been coaching the Watts Rams for three years now. He spoke about how this program is benefiting children and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

"We are bridging the gap between the community and the police department and even making friends while we are at it," said Officer Rodriguez. "These kids get to see us in a different light and at times they forget we are even police officers. We are humans just like them. Even their parents are truly appreciative for what we do for them. We pick up their children every day for practice which allows them to trust us. Additionally, the partnership that we have with the Rams allows these kids from Watts and South Central to play football and get off these streets. This is truly a great program and what better way to end the season than like this."

Entering the 2019 season, the Rams formalized their support of the Watts Rams (formerly known as the Watts Bears) and the LAPD's efforts to bridge community and police relations through the game of football. As part of the partnership, the Rams fund all components of the Watts Rams program, including uniforms and equipment. Each year, the Rams provide engagement opportunities with current players, alumni, coaches, scouts, football operations and front office staff to help expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field.