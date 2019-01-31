Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp shares video of workout with caption, "Small wins lead to big victories!"

Jan 30, 2019 at 04:35 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

ATLANTA — Just after his teammates wrapped of their first practice of the week in preparation for Super Bowl LIII, wide receiver Cooper Kupp shared a video of his own training session to his Instagram followers.

In the brief video, Kupp can be seen (literally) making strides up a practice field against a resistance band.

Small wins lead to big victories! 📈

Kupp captioned his video "Small wins lead to big victories!" with just four days until his team plays in the Super Bowl.

Kupp tore the ACL in his left knee Week 10 against the Seahawks and missed the remainder of the Rams Super Bowl run. Battling injuries, Kupp played in eight games in his second professional season and caught 40 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns.

