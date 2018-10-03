Daily Dose: Goff's Unstoppable Week 4

Goff's 26-of-33 performance for 465 yards and five touchdowns was also a career-best for the former Golden Bear. Goff is the third Rams POTW in 2018, kicker Greg Zuerlein and safety Blake Countess were previously named special teams players of the week this season.

RAMS SHOULD BENCH?

No one — according to Bleacher Report's Paul Kasabian. On Wednesday, Kasabian picked one player on each team that should be sat immediately, except for the Rams, who Kasabian says are doing just fine.

"Los Angeles is second in scoring and fifth in points allowed through four weeks. When Zuerlein gets back, the Rams will have one of the NFL's best special teams units, too. The coaching staff might be second to none and knows all the right moves to make.

Things can change down the road, but the Rams look unbeatable at the moment. No changes are needed."