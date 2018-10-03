Daily Dose: Goff's Unstoppable Week 4

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday October 3rd about your Los Angeles Rams.
GOFF'S UNSTOPPABLE
NFL.com's Nick Shook chose Jared Goff as his 'Unstoppable Performer' in Week 4. Shook's article focuses on how much Goff has improved since his rookie season, applauds Goff's touchdown to interception ratio, and uses NFL Next Gen stats to break down Goff's biggest throws from Week 4.
Here's a bit of what Shook had to say about Goff:
"Goff was an arm talent coming out of California, but it's hard to believe anyone imagined this. Through four games, Goff has racked up nearly 1,500 yards and has an 11-2 TD-to-INT ratio. His games have been a 60-minute display of how a young quarterback and coach can work together effortlessly, completing strikes to all areas of the field."
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
The NFL named Rams quarterback Jared Goff as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Goff's 26-of-33 performance for 465 yards and five touchdowns was also a career-best for the former Golden Bear. Goff is the third Rams POTW in 2018, kicker Greg Zuerlein and safety Blake Countess were previously named special teams players of the week this season.
RAMS SHOULD BENCH?
No one — according to Bleacher Report's Paul Kasabian. On Wednesday, Kasabian picked one player on each team that should be sat immediately, except for the Rams, who Kasabian says are doing just fine.
"Los Angeles is second in scoring and fifth in points allowed through four weeks. When Zuerlein gets back, the Rams will have one of the NFL's best special teams units, too. The coaching staff might be second to none and knows all the right moves to make.
Things can change down the road, but the Rams look unbeatable at the moment. No changes are needed."
