Rams CB Derion Kendrick, S Quentin Lake & more Rookies partner with Shoes that Fit to gift new shoes to elementary students  

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Rams partnered with nonprofit organization Shoes that Fit to provide new athletic shoes to 400 kids at Highland Elementary School in Inglewood, CA. This festive event featured Rams cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and TJ Carter, safety Quentin Lake, linebacker Keir Thomas, Rams Cheerleaders, and team mascot Rampage. After receiving new shoes, the students participated in Rams PLAY 60 Field Day.

"This feels good to give back to these children. Being in our positions as professional athletes, we inspire these kids, and they inspire us too. I am blessed to be here and be a blessing to these kids," said T.J. Carter. "It is very important for these children to have a nice pair of shoes. You never know what background these children come from, and some of them may be underprivileged. Just to be here and see smiles on their faces, them running around just being kids, is heartwarming."

While distributing shoes, Keir Thomas expressed his thoughts about being generous to others and how this experience related to his life back home.