Rams CB Derion Kendrick, S Quentin Lake & more Rookies partner with Shoes that Fit to gift new shoes to elementary students  

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Rams partnered with nonprofit organization Shoes that Fit to provide new athletic shoes to 400 kids at Highland Elementary School in Inglewood, CA. This festive event featured Rams cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and TJ Carter, safety Quentin Lake, linebacker Keir Thomas, Rams Cheerleaders, and team mascot Rampage. After receiving new shoes, the students participated in Rams PLAY 60 Field Day.
"This feels good to give back to these children. Being in our positions as professional athletes, we inspire these kids, and they inspire us too. I am blessed to be here and be a blessing to these kids," said T.J. Carter. "It is very important for these children to have a nice pair of shoes. You never know what background these children come from, and some of them may be underprivileged. Just to be here and see smiles on their faces, them running around just being kids, is heartwarming."
While distributing shoes, Keir Thomas expressed his thoughts about being generous to others and how this experience related to his life back home.
"It means a lot to me to be generous and give back on Giving Tuesday. I am from the inner city of Miami, and I grew up around children who didn't have a lot," said Thomas. "Whenever I can help, I do help because I know the feeling of having someone help you when you're in need. The excitement on the kids' faces was everything to us. Their faces lit up and it made me so much more excited to see the excitement on their faces. It's a blessing just to be able to do things of this nature and give back, especially with the position we are in. We were them once before."
In 2018, the Rams teamed up with Shoes that Fit and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to surprise more than 200 students at Holmes Avenue Elementary School with new athletic shoes and a PLAY 60 Field Day.
"We were excited to be partners with Shoes That Fit to bring the gift of new shoes and pride to our students at Highland. We understand that too often, kids don't want to attend school because of insecurity around their appearance," said Molly Higgins, Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement. "With these shoes, we are helping to increase self-esteem, which we know can lead to improved attendance, better behavior and increased physical activity."
CEO and Executive Director of Shoes That Fit, Amy Fass, explained why the basic need for shoes are needed within the community and the impact that this organization has amongst children.
"Shoes are intrinsically important to kids. Too many low-income families are forced to choose rent and food over shoes, leaving children wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them, cause them to miss out on physical activities and sometimes miss school altogether," said Fass. "New shoes make a basic and lasting impact! We are so grateful to the Los Angeles Rams for meeting a basic need and making a lasting impact on the lives of these kids."
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA, Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 150,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone.
