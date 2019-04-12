Donald makes unprecedented pledge to Pitt Football

Donald's hard work has paid off personally, professionally on the field, and now off the field, and will for years to come back at his alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh. After his career-season and second-straight AP Defensive Player of the Year recognition, Donald made a seven-figure donation to the Pitt Football Championship Fund — the largest ever by a Pitt football letterman — the university announced on Friday.

As thanks for the 27-year-old's generous gift to the Championship Fund, which "serves the program in key areas as facility improvement, recruiting, technology and student-athlete development,"the ground floor of Pitt's Duratz Athletic Complex will be renamed the "Aaron Donald Football Performance Center."

"Aaron's favorite saying is 'Hard work pays off,' and his incredible success is certainly a testament to that motto," Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a statement. "The wonderful thing about Aaron is how he shares his success with others."