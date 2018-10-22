Donald Sets New Career High with 4.0 Sacks in Victory Over 49ers

"Oh yeah, he was out there taking everybody's sacks," running back Todd Gurley joked. "Everybody thought they were close and then here goes AD, doing what he does best. What did he have, four sacks? And then he took the ball out of a guy's hands. It was crazy."

With 4.0 sacks and six tackles for loss, Donald clearly had a number of dynamic plays throughout the course of the game. But one of the most notable came late in the first quarter, when Donald literally ripped the ball out of running back Matt Breida's hands while he was being tackled. The ball never hit the ground, and Donald simply possessed it himself for a forced fumble and fumble recovery all in one.

"The way that I came off, I just got my arm on the ball and I felt it and I just tugged and got the ball," Donald said, simply.

Wait, what? That's it?

"You're just playing football — you just play football and good things happen when you play hard," Donald said.

Donald makes it look easy, sure. But there's more to it than that. Take it from Gurley, who takes handoffs for a living.

"If it was Aaron Donald, probably — it was definitely easy. It was definitely easy for him for sure," Gurley said.

OK, so maybe because he's Aaron Donald it is that easy. But then there are plays like Donald had in the second quarter, where he bull rushed the center into the lap of quarterback C.J. Beathard, pushing the signal-caller into the ground in the process for a sack on 3rd-and-13.

"Just being strong," Donald said with a smile.