Fernando 'Ramses' Vasco: How a Rams superfan honors his late brother

For Fernando "Ramses" Vasco, it's about honoring fans past and present, especially his late brother.
"My brother did not get the opportunity to see our beloved Rams come back home, as he passed away."
With the Rams return to Los Angeles and the loss of the person who introduced Vasco to the magic of being a Rams fan, Ramses was born.
"I decided to get season tickets and create the character/Superfan 'Ramses' in his honor and in honor of every man, woman and child who is no longer with us but that was a Rams fan."
But there's a chance you might hear Vasco before you see him.
A pair of horn rattles is shaken right before kickoff and throughout the game during crucial plays.
"When we are behind on the score board to give our team a boost of positivity and I also rattle them to jinx our opponents. I have a pretty good track record let me tell you."
Vasco's dedication led to one of his most cherished Rams memento – an autographed Jared Goff football won at the Rams Super Bowl Send Off.
"It's special because I won it for having the best Rams fan costume/outfit. Being up on stage and hearing the crowd clap for me the loudest was the most humbling experience I've ever had. I felt the presence of my brother at that moment and took me back to when we would cheer for our Rams together."
And that's what it all comes back to for Vasco, feeling the presence of his brother and Rams fans before him.
"Ramses is the gateway/portal for them to watch the games. When I'm watching the game in my costume, I feel like I'm watching with all those loving Rams souls."
