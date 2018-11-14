First Look: Rams Host Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Los Angeles got back on track in Week 10, beating the Seahawks 36-31 in another game between the division rivals that featured multiple lead changes.

Up next: The 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles will play host to the primetime battle of one-loss teams after the game was unexpectedly moved from Mexico City's Estadio Azteca to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum due to unfit field conditions.

Here's an early look at the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1):

Offense

Points Per Game: 2nd (35.3)

Yards Per Game: 3rd (423.1)

Passing Yards Per Game: 4th (305.5)

Key Contributors

RB Kareem Hunt: 167 Att, 754 Yds, 7 TDs

WR Tyreek Hill: 55 Rec, 891 Yds, 9 TDs

TE Travis Kelce: 57 Rec, 787 Yds, 6 TDs

The Chiefs offer one of the league's best offenses. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field alongside a slew of weapons, led by running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The pair has accounted for 22 of the team's 31 touchdowns in 2018, in an offense that has tacks up 35.3 points per game. Tight end Travis Kelce and former Rams receiver Sammy Watkins round out Kansas City's offensive attack as reliable pass catchers.

Defense

Points Allowed Per Game: T16th (24)

Yards Allowed Per Game: 29th (410)

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 28th (289)

Key Contributors

OLB Dee Ford: 9 Sk, 30 Tkl, 7 TFL, 4 FF, 20 QBHits

DE Chris Jones: 7 Sk, 20 Tkl, 2 FF, 10 TFL, 11 QBHits

CB Steven Nelson: 3 Int, 9 PD, 38 Tkl, 2 TFL

Kansas City's defense has struggled to prevent offenses from moving the ball down the field in 2018. The defense allows 410 yards per contest and has had a particularly difficult time against the pass. The Chiefs have allowed at least 500 yards of offense in three different games this season, but have improved since allowing 500 yards and 43 points Week 5 against the Patriots, allowing just 17 points a game since the club's only loss. Kansas City's 15-to-8 turnover ratio ranks sixth in the league.

Quarterback

QB Patrick Mahomes: 10 G, 3,150 Yds, 31 TDs, 67 % Cmp, 7 Int

Mahomes will meet the Rams in Week 11 at perhaps the pinnacle of his breakout season. The second-year quarterback out of Texas Tech has become the first player in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards in his first 10 games, he is the youngest player in NFL history to throw six touchdown passses in a single game, and he's tied an NFL record for eight consecutive games with over 300 yards passing. Mahomes' 31 touchdowns are the most touchdowns through 10 games in NFL history, as well as a franchise record in Kansas City.

Last Week

W 26-14 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 26-14 in Kansas City in Week 10. Mahomes threw two touchdowns (both to WR Tyreek Hill) and had no interceptions in the game. Mahomes' 249 yards passing marked just the second time all season the second-year MVP candidate threw for fewer than 300 yards in a game.

The Chiefs' two-point conversion attempt to go ahead two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter failed, but it did not matter. Kansas City's defense showed up in the game's final quarter, shutting out the Cardinals and forcing a late-game turnover to improve to 9-1 and remain perfect against the NFC West this season.

Head Coach

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 62-28 (.689) since taking the job as head coach in Kansas City in 2013, and 192-121 (.613) when combined with his tenure as head coach of the Eagles. Reid has led Kansas City to four playoff appearances in five seasons since joining the club. Reid's Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC West championships in 2016 and 2017.