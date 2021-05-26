Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From Playmaker to Changemaker: Jalen Ramsey is one of 30 Under 30

May 26, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Tatum Texada

Inspiring students on and off the field, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one of 30 Under 30 Changemakers

In honor of the National Charter School's "30 Years Strong" celebration, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools recognized Ramsey and other young leaders who've made a significant impact on the students they serve.

The National Alliance for Charter Schools recognized Ramsey for his dedication to improving and creating access to quality education in his hometown community of Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are thrilled to honor Jalen Ramsey as one of our 30 Under 30," said Debbie Veney, senior vice president of marketing and communications at the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. "His thoughtfulness and generosity to students at Purpose Prep in Nashville is a model to other young players in the league. His actions show how much he values education and that he wants to see innovative schools like this thrive."

Last year, Ramsey donated $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy, a charter school serving kindergarten through fourth-grade students. More than a donor, Ramsey partners with Purpose Prep to influence meaningful change and equity for disadvantaged students.

"I genuinely believe in the youth," said Ramsey. "I believe educating the youth is the way that we will see change. Maybe not immediately, but it will come down the line. It will come at some point, and that's what I genuinely believe in my heart."

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools advocates for the millions of public school students attending or hoping to attend a charter school. We do this through federal and state advocacy efforts, research, and elevating national awareness for the charter school movement.

For more information about the off-the-field efforts of Rams players and staff, please visit www.therams.com/community.

