From Playmaker to Changemaker: Jalen Ramsey is one of 30 Under 30

The National Alliance for Charter Schools recognized Ramsey for his dedication to improving and creating access to quality education in his hometown community of Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are thrilled to honor Jalen Ramsey as one of our 30 Under 30," said Debbie Veney, senior vice president of marketing and communications at the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. "His thoughtfulness and generosity to students at Purpose Prep in Nashville is a model to other young players in the league. His actions show how much he values education and that he wants to see innovative schools like this thrive."

Last year, Ramsey donated $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy, a charter school serving kindergarten through fourth-grade students. More than a donor, Ramsey partners with Purpose Prep to influence meaningful change and equity for disadvantaged students.

"I genuinely believe in the youth," said Ramsey. "I believe educating the youth is the way that we will see change. Maybe not immediately, but it will come down the line. It will come at some point, and that's what I genuinely believe in my heart."

