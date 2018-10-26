Game Preview: Rams Return Home to Host the Packers 

Green Bay (3-2-1) will enter the L.A. Coliseum coming off its Week 7 bye, with both wide receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison expected to return after missing time to injuries. Despite battling early injuries, the Packers boast a winning record through six games. Green Bay handled the Bills in Week 4 22-0, but have otherwise reached the win column thanks to game-winning drives by Rodgers against the Bears in Week 1 and against the 49ers in Week 6.

Rodgers has once again been the difference maker on offense in northeast Wisconsin in 2018. The two-time MVP and Super Bowl Champion has thrown for 1,997 yards, with 12 touchdowns and just 1 interception through six games this season. Rodgers sprained his left knee during Week 1's opener against the Bears and is expected to join his receivers in a healthier Packers attack against the Rams.

"Unfortunately for us, he got a week to rest, so he should be pretty close to full speed is what we're hearing," defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said on Thursday. "The great ones, you try to slow them down. Certainly, you don't shut them out, but we've got to play really good pass defense, got to have a rush and all the things it takes."

Rodgers will be joined by a trio of veteran targets in tight end Jimmy Graham, and wide receivers Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. Adams has been Rodgers' go-to option in 2018, with 557 yards receiving and six touchdown receptions through six games.

Phillips and members of the Rams defense alike are well aware of Rodgers' unique ability to create plays outside of the pocket. This week, Phillips called Rodgers one of the best off-schedule quarterbacks of all time, and outlined what needs to happen to prevent Rodgers from being Rodgers.