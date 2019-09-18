Goff to donate $1,000 per touchdown to California Strong

Agoura Hills, Calif.— Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, in partnership with Genesis of Glendale, will provide a $1,000 donation for each touchdown thrown during the 2019 season to support CA Strong.

California Strong launched in response to the devastating Borderline shooting and the wildfires that swept through Southern and Northern California in November 2018. Its mission is to provide immediate financial assistance to individuals affected by major California disasters and other tragic events. To date, California Strong has raised nearly $2.2 million for over 650 families.

In preparation for the next significant event in California, Jared Goff continues to raise awareness and funds for California Strong. "I am proud to provide season-long support for CA Strong to assist families in need following a crisis," said Goff. "While handing out grants to families following the Woolsey and Hill fires, I witnessed firsthand the impact CA Strong is having on those in need. I am committed to CA Strong and its mission."

As part of the disaster relief program for the Southeast Ventura County YMCA, donations to California Strong are 100% tax deductible with 100% of the proceeds going directly to those in need.

"With the support of professional athletes, actors, musicians and the public, we seek to promote a united front as we support countless people rebuild and thrive," says Ronnie Stone, CEO of the Southwest Ventura County YMCA, which serves Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Oak Park, Agoura Hills, Moorpark and Simi Valley. "When tragedy strikes anywhere in California, California Strong will be there to lend support."

For more information and to donate, go to https://www.californiastrong.org, email dstone@sevymca.org or call Southeast Ventura County YMCA, 805-497-3081.