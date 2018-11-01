Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Gurley, Donald Named NFC Players of the Month 

Nov 01, 2018 at 06:30 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Two Rams have been selected as the NFC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Month — and who else would it be but running back Todd Gurley II and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Gurley and Donald were the difference makers for their respective phases of football during the month of October in L.A. Between Gurley's career 208-yard rushing performance in Denver and Donald's four-sack effort in San Francisco, the superstar duo dominated headlines and kept the Rams perfect in the win column.

Gurley-Donald-POTM

In what is now Gurley's third Offensive Player of the Month distinction, the multi-threat back scored seven touchdowns on the ground and two through the air. Gurley rushed for 462 yards in October, with nearly half of those yards coming in his career-performance against the Broncos. Last year's AP Offensive Player of the Year has also scored a touchdown in 11-straight games — tying a franchise record.

Gurley is the second-straight Ram to win the Offensive Player of the Month award. Gurley's signal-caller, quarterback Jared Goff, won the month of September.

As for the team and NFC's best on defense this month, Donald has been as good as advertised in 2018 — but especially in October. Donald's four games in October have been some of his finest, following what felt like a slow start for the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

Donald tripled his season sack total in Weeks 5-8, bringing down the quarterback 8.0 times in that span. In his career-game against the Niners, Donald sacked quarterback C.J. Beathard 4.0 times, and added nine tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and a forced fumble and recovery.

This is Donald's first Defensive Player of the Month award.

