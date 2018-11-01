Gurley, Donald Named NFC Players of the Month 

In what is now Gurley's third Offensive Player of the Month distinction, the multi-threat back scored seven touchdowns on the ground and two through the air. Gurley rushed for 462 yards in October, with nearly half of those yards coming in his career-performance against the Broncos. Last year's AP Offensive Player of the Year has also scored a touchdown in 11-straight games — tying a franchise record.

Gurley is the second-straight Ram to win the Offensive Player of the Month award. Gurley's signal-caller, quarterback Jared Goff, won the month of September.

As for the team and NFC's best on defense this month, Donald has been as good as advertised in 2018 — but especially in October. Donald's four games in October have been some of his finest, following what felt like a slow start for the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

Donald tripled his season sack total in Weeks 5-8, bringing down the quarterback 8.0 times in that span. In his career-game against the Niners, Donald sacked quarterback C.J. Beathard 4.0 times, and added nine tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and a forced fumble and recovery.