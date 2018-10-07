Halftime Notes: Rams, Seahawks Tied at 17 

SPECIAL TEAMS STRENGTH, BUT NO POINTS

Los Angeles' special teams put the offense in position to take an early lead, but the offense was unable to cash in on either opportunity.

Safety Blake Countess returned the opening kickoff 40 yards to the L.A. 39. But after a short run by Todd Gurley and a short completion to wideout Cooper Kupp, quarterback Jared Goff was strip-sacked by defensive end Frank Clark. Goff recovered his fumble, and threw an incomplete pass. But the club was still forced to punt on a three-and-out.

After the Rams' defense forced a three-and-out on its first series, linebacker Cory Littleton did what he does best and blocked another punt. With punter Michael Dickson kicking deep in his own territory, Littleton burst through the left side of the return team and got his hand on the ball. It went five yards to the right, were safety Marqui Christian was there to recover the loose ball. Christian returned it 11 yards to the Seattle 13-yard line.

While L.A. advanced to the Seattle two-yard line, Goff's pass on the left side to Gurley was tipped and intercepted by Clark. The defensive end returned the takeaway to the Seattle 26.

The Seahawks capitalized on the takeaway opportunity, scoring a touchdown with running back Mike Davis' six-yard run.

RAMS ON THE BOARD

Los Angeles came back with a nice response drive that started with another great Countess return — 35 yards to the L.A. 42.

On the first play of the series, Goff completed a deep cross off play action to Kupp for 27 yards, getting L.A. in Seattle territory.

But Gurley would do the rest, taking a swing pass 19 yards, and a handoff 16 yards before going into the end zone on a two-yard run. With kicker Cairo Santos' extra point, L.A. tied the game.

With No. 30's plunge into the end zone, he became the first player with a touchdown in eight consecutive regular-season games since Jamaal Charles back in 2014.

DONALD SACK

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has sacked Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson more than any other signal-caller in the league, and he got another one late in the first quarter.

On the first play of Seattle's drive at the 25, Donald got around the right guard, bursting into the backfield to take down Wilson for a loss of seven yards.

Donald now has 8.0 sacks on Wilson in his career, and 3.0 sacks in the 2018 season.

BACK ON TOP

The Rams took a 10-7 lead with a Santos 19-yard field goal, but then gave it up with a 39-yard touchdown from Wilson to wideout Tyler Lockett.

But L.A. got the lead back with an eight-play, 70-yard drive that got down the field in a hurry. Goff completions to Gurley and Kupp advanced the visitors into Seattle territory. Tight end Tyler Higbee then made a strong-awareness catch after a ball over the middle went off of Kupp, as Higbee caught it and ran for 17 yards.