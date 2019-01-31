How to watch: Rams and Patriots in Super Bowl LIII

The Rams (15-3) will take on the Patriots (13-5) on Sunday, February 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game will be broadcast on CBS, with a kickoff time set for 3:30 p.m. PT. Check below for all the information you need to know whether you're watching from a Rams recommended viewing location or from your own television or device.
RECOMMENDED VIEWING LOCATIONS
- Head to any one of our seven recommended viewing locations across Los Angeles/Southern California for Super Bowl Sunday.
- Locations include: Los Angeles (Two Bit Circus), Los Feliz (Pubic House), South Bay (OB's Pub), Orange County (Angelenos Hamburgers), San Diego (Rookies Sports Bar), North LA (Big Wangs), Santa Fe Springs (Maggie's Pub)
- Click here for more info on all designated Rams recommended viewing locations.
BROADCAST INFO
- TELEVISION: Super Bowl LIII will be broadcast live on CBS. Play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz will be joined by color commentator Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines.
- RADIO: Super Bowl LIII will be broadcast on ESPNLA 710 AM and simulcast on 93.1 JACK FM. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for ESPN Deportes' live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call.
- SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Rams on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat for live updates and behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after the game.
- NFL APP: You can also watch live local games on the NFL App on all phones and tablets, regardless of your mobile provider.
INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTS
Germany (DAZN / PROSIEBEN), Mexico (TELEVISA / TV AZTECA / ESPN / FOX SPORTS), Canada (CTV, TSN, RDS, DAZN), China (查看具体直播平台信息请登录 NFLCHINA.COM), United Kingdom (SKY SPORTS MAIN EVENT / BBC ONE), Brazil (ESPN), Australia (CHANNEL 7 & ESPN), US/Hispanic (UNIVERSO)
Domestic fans can watch games after they air with NFL Game Pass*. Click here to sign up for your FREE 7-day trial and start getting unprecedented access to every game, all year long.
