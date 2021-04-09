I chewed a toothpick like JuJu Hughes and here's what happened 

What sticks?

I like toothpicks. Early on, as a rookie, I was chewing on these things. But that's not the key to winning the game. You want to keep them placed on either side of your mouth. Maybe gnawing is a better way to approach the toothpick game, because if you chew, it can get messy. They fall apart and you have to replace them more often. I went from chewing toothpicks and going through about 10-20 in one day, to just grabbing one that I kept in my mouth during meetings for at least half my day.

I wood not.

Hughes says he's "a pro with it" and told me he's trained to handle himself "in any situation with a toothpick." This is where I cross the line. I tried! But there were a lot of things I was unable to do with a toothpick like exercising, drinking coffee and talking on the phone.

