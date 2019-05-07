"I think we are going to do something special": Cooks talks personal and team goals ahead of year two in L.A.

"This offense and being a part of this team with the receivers and quarterbacks that we have, I think we are going to do something so special. We have so much in front of us even though we have accomplished so much," Cooks said in a recent interview with therams.com for season two of Behind the Grind. "To be able to say there's a lot more out there is scary in a sense."

The second phase of the offseason program has hit in Los Angeles, and according to Cooks, his NFC Champion squad hasn't missed a beat. Just a few months from 2019's chance to improve on the Rams' No. 2 finish in total offense in 2018, he says the club is locked in as it preps for a run at 'scary' levels of production — or fuel for the 17-week-and-then-some road to what Cooks calls success and fell just short of in February.