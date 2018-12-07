Injury Report 12/7: Rams Active Roster Mainly Healthy for Week 14 

Aside from running back Malcolm Brown — who will be out for the season with a clavicle injury — Los Angeles has no injury statuses to report for Week 14.

Cornerback Marcus Peters was listed with an ankle injury on the report this week, but was a full participant in each practice.

On the other side, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was also a full participant in each practice and he is expected to start Sunday's game. Trubisky has missed Chicago's last two games with a right shoulder injury.

Below are the full Friday injury statuses for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

OUT

RB Malcolm Brown (clavicle)

DOUBTFUL

QUESTIONABLE

CHICAGO BEARS

OUT

DOUBTFUL

DB Deon Bush (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

DB Eddie Jackson (shin)