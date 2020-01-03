Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt announced as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 finalists

CANTON, OHIO – The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 include seven individuals who are finalists for the first time. The list is comprised of two first- year eligible players with safety Troy Polamalu and wide receiver Reggie Wayne. Five others – safety LeRoy Butler, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas, and defensive tackle Bryant Young – have been previously eligible for the Hall of Fame but this year marks their first time as finalists.

The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall's Selection Committee meets on "Selection Saturday" in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV. The full committee will elect five Modern-Era Players who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent from the committee. The players will join 15 additional enshrinees to form the Class of 2020. A special Blue-Ribbon Panel will meet in early January to elect 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches.

The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee from a list of 122 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists in late November.

The 2020 Modern-Era Player Finalists with their positions, years and teams:

Steve Atwater , Safety – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars Isaac Bruce , Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams,

LeRoy Butler , Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Torry Holt , Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

ISAAC BRUCE

HOF Finalist: 4 | Year of Eligibility: 6

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-0, Wt: 184

NFL Career: 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

Seasons: 16, Games: 223

College: Santa Monica College (JC), Memphis Drafted: 2nd Round (33rd overall), 1994 Born: Nov. 10, 1972 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

First career catch was 34-yard touchdown play ... Breakout year in second season with career-high 119 catches for 1,781 yards and 13 TDS ... First player in NFL history with three straight games with 170 or more receiving yards (181 vs. Colts, 191 vs. Falcons, 173 vs. 49ers), 1995 ... Recorded first of three career 200-yard games in 1995 season finale ... Led NFL in receiving yards (1,338), 1996 ... Key offensive threat for "Greatest Show on Turf" ... Started in two NFL championship games and two Super Bowls ... Recorded six catches for 162 yards including 73-yard, game-winning touchdown reception in Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory ... Retired as Rams' all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and most yards from scrimmage ... Named All-Pro, 1999 ... Voted to four Pro Bowls (1997, 2000, 2001, 2002) ... Twelve seasons with 50 or more catches ... Racked up 1,000-yard seasons eight times ... Career numbers include 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards (second most at time), and 91 touchdowns.

TORRY HOLT

HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 6

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-0, Wt: 200

NFL Career: 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars Seasons: 11, Games: 173

College: North Carolina State

Drafted: 1st Round (6th overall), 1999

Born: June 5, 1976 in Greensboro, North Carolina