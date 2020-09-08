Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff commits to help address education inequities for Inglewood Unified students

Sep 08, 2020 at 08:09 AM

In an effort to help level the educational playing field for Inglewood youth, Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Goff has made a commitment to support Inglewood Unified School District to address education inequities. As a first step, Goff has purchased Scholastic book packs and JG16 backpacks for 1,000 Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) students, it was announced today. Goff will also roll-out several long-term initiatives this year. 

"As we prepare to move into SoFi Stadium, I am committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of Inglewood youth," said Goff. "After spending time and having multiple conversations with the Inglewood Unified leadership team, I've found that one of the most effective ways to enhance their lives and put them on a path to future success is by providing them academic support and educational resources. Reading is the foundation for learning, and it's critical that students in 1st-3rd grade learn to read or too often they are left behind. That was the inspiration behind this initial donation." 

To kick off the initiatives, Goff is providing IUSD students (grades 1st-3rd) with a "grab and go" Reading Take Home Pack for their personal libraries and instructional practice. Each take home pack will consist of books, reading and writing activities, as well as a family resource guide to help parents support and encourage their child's reading interests and opportunities. The reading supplies will be packaged in customized JG16 backpacks and distributed to Inglewood Unified students on Tuesday, September 8.

"The Inglewood Unified family is grateful for Jared's commitment to listening to our district's focus, for taking the time to collaborate on how to best support student learning, and for his willingness to contribute to a number of initiatives over the coming months," said IUSD's County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres. "We look forward to continued dialogue as we meet the greatest needs of our students and families in the Inglewood community." 

In addition, Goff's recently launched apparel company, JG16, will support Inglewood Unified School District by donating all proceeds from merchandise sales in perpetuity. Goff will also provide a matching donation for the proceeds raised. 

Inspired to help address the education inequities that many times prevent students in under-resourced schools from advancement, Goff will continue to work with Inglewood Unified to help address the needs of their students. 

"This isn't a one-time thing," said Goff. "As I've shared with Inglewood Unified's leadership during our discussions, I want to be part of the solution of leveling the playing field for youth in our new home. I'm excited to continue to work with Inglewood Unified to determine the most pressing needs and the most effective ways for me to ensure a greater future for our students." 

--RAMS--

