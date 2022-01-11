Johnny Hekker and Terrell Burgess provide holiday meals for 250 Children's Institute families

"Johnny Hekker and Terrell Burgess are leaders who use their platform to help others," said Martine Singer, President and CEO of Children's Institute.

Los Angeles Rams punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿ and safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ donated a combined $5,600 to Children's Institute to help provide holiday meals for 250 families in need.

"We at Children's Institute—where families receive counseling, early education, parenting support and more—are so grateful for the continued partnership with Johnny, Terrell and the LA Rams organization," continued Singer. "Not only do they help put food on the table for LA's most vulnerable populations, but they also show that when we pull our resources together, we can make a big difference in the lives of children and families across Los Angeles."