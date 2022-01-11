Johnny Hekker and Terrell Burgess provide holiday meals for 250 Children's Institute families

"Johnny Hekker and Terrell Burgess are leaders who use their platform to help others," said Martine Singer, President and CEO of Children's Institute.
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker and safety Terrell Burgess donated a combined $5,600 to Children's Institute to help provide holiday meals for 250 families in need.
"We at Children's Institute—where families receive counseling, early education, parenting support and more—are so grateful for the continued partnership with Johnny, Terrell and the LA Rams organization," continued Singer. "Not only do they help put food on the table for LA's most vulnerable populations, but they also show that when we pull our resources together, we can make a big difference in the lives of children and families across Los Angeles."
Children's Institute supports children and families in healing from traumatic experiences. For more than 100 years, Children's Institute has worked with 30,000 individuals in Los Angeles communities where decades of underinvestment and racist policies have resulted in poverty and lack of opportunity.
Last year, Hekker donated $4,000 to Children's Institute during the holidays. Additionally, over the past three years the Rams also have donated game tickets to Children's Institute and Rams players joined forces to provide Children's Institute with a $25,00 grant to support their efforts.
