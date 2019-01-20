Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Join Your Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII with On Location Experiences

Jan 20, 2019 at 03:23 PM

For fans looking to watch the Rams play in Atlanta in two weeks, look no further than On Location Experiences.  

Your NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with On Location Experiences, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, to provide fans with official ticket and hospitality packages, with additional options to purchase travel and hotel accommodations. Verified packages can be found at PRIMESPORT, a division of On Location Experiences. 

Getting to the Super Bowl has never been easier, as On Location, via PRIMESPORT, provides Rams fans looking to watch their team play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta different fan travel packages to accommodate their individual needs and budgets.

Each official Rams fan travel package includes:   

• An Official Rams pregame party with all-inclusive premium food & beverages, live entertainment and more! 

• Roundtrip group transportation on gameday to and from Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

• A commemorative gift package filled with Super Bowl LIII souvenirs 

• All Fan Travel packages are available to purchase with or without game tickets 

Additional Three Night Hotel Packages at the Official Rams Fan Hotel are available, which also offers a shuttle service into Downtown Atlanta on Friday and Saturday to explore the city and experience the excitement of Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon. This package provides the option of including roundtrip, non-stop airfare, leaving from Los Angeles on Friday and returning back from Atlanta on Monday, February 4.  

Join the Rams in Atlanta at Super Bowl LIII for an experience you will never forget! Packages are available exclusively through PRIMESPORT.

