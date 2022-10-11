La Brea Bakery huddles up with Los Angeles Rams for football season

La Brea Bakery, North America's No. 1 artisan bread brand and the Los Angeles Rams today announced a new partnership that will enhance Rams gamedays with La Brea Bakery breads.

Fans attending The Rams Official VIP Tailgate outside of SoFi Stadium on Rams gamedays will enjoy delicious food by Food Network Star, Chef Aaron May, highlighting different La Brea Bakery breads weekly.

"La Brea Bakery empowers artisan chefs to curate elevated menus and dishes that our VIP attendees have come to expect," said Chef May. "I am excited to include this Southern California icon into our tailgates as Rams fans get ready to cheer on the defending champs."

"Our artisan breads provide the foundation for a great tailgate," said Brie Buenning, Director of Marketing, La Brea Bakery. "The La Brea Bakery brand is 'born and bread' in L.A. so partnering with the Los Angeles Rams is a natural fit. We're excited to rise to the occasion by supporting our community both on and off the field."

Also connecting with fans inside the stadium, La Brea Bakery breads will be served at The House: VIP Partner Tailgate and through digital signage in-game. For those enjoying the game from home, La Brea Bakery will have recipes, home-gating tips, and more, available online throughout the season. In addition, the Rams and La Brea Bakery will partner on community impact programs, building on both organizations' history of giving back.

"La Brea Bakery's commitment to innovation and quality paired with its L.A. roots make them a wonderful partner for the Rams House," said Jen Prince, Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer. "We are thrilled to team with La Brea Bakery to elevate our Official VIP Tailgate and gamedays at SoFi Stadium and beyond."