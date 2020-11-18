'LA Rams Night for Wishes' event raises more than $163,000 to grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions

On Monday, November 9, the Rams teamed up with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties to host the 3rd Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event, which raised more than $163,500 to help fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

For the third consecutive year, Rams team captain and former Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Andrew Whitworth co-hosted the event alongside NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano, Comedian Pat McGann and philanthropist Andrew Firestone.

"Unless you've really been there and had a kid with that experience, you can't imagine what those families need from a love standpoint so we're just putting an arm around them," said Whitworth. "Anything that you can do to make a difference, whether it's donating or finding a way to be a part of granting these wishes…I promise you will never regret it."

Whitworth also recruited some of his teammates such as Tight End Tyler Higbee, Linebacker Troy Reeder, Offensive Lineman Bobby Evans and Long Snapper Jake McQuaide to join the virtual event for a brief Q & A session with guests.