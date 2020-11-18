'LA Rams Night for Wishes' event raises more than $163,000 to grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions

On Monday, November 9, the Rams teamed up with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties to host the 3rd Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event, which raised more than $163,500 to help fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.
For the third consecutive year, Rams team captain and former Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Andrew Whitworth co-hosted the event alongside NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano, Comedian Pat McGann and philanthropist Andrew Firestone.
"Unless you've really been there and had a kid with that experience, you can't imagine what those families need from a love standpoint so we're just putting an arm around them," said Whitworth. "Anything that you can do to make a difference, whether it's donating or finding a way to be a part of granting these wishes…I promise you will never regret it."
Whitworth also recruited some of his teammates such as Tight End Tyler Higbee, Linebacker Troy Reeder, Offensive Lineman Bobby Evans and Long Snapper Jake McQuaide to join the virtual event for a brief Q & A session with guests.
"It's always meant a lot to me to be a part of this foundation. It began with the opportunity to start my own foundation and see how special it was to make a difference in kid's lives and family's lives," said Whitworth. "When I moved out to Southern California and saw that Make-A-Wish was in this area, I couldn't wait for the opportunity to be a part of this. It's been one of the greatest parts of my career so far, being here these last few years and having a chance to grant wishes. I'll never forget those moments and being with those kids."
The evening also featured a virtual reception and an auction for virtual attendees to bid on items and raise funds for Make-A-Wish. Rossoblu, an authentic Italian restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles, delivered gourmet "tailgate meals" to attendees' homes to enjoy for the evening.
"Our mission is very important and while the dynamic of granting wishes has changed, the need for a wish has not," said Pattie Mullens, CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties. "We are actively granting wishes every day to medically fragile children in need. Due to COVID-19, many of these children have been isolated and sometimes suffer from depression along with their disease. They need the power of wishes, which are essential and provide hope for today and for a better future."
Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties grants wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides. Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 1,750 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties along the central coast of California.
For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.