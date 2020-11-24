Los Angeles Rams and Ram Truck brand continue efforts to serve Angelenos in need

"From our season-long "Shining 11" initiative that showcases deserving individuals serving the Los Angeles community, to our ongoing Ram Nation efforts like this one, we are proud to work with the Los Angeles Rams to provide support for Angelenos in need," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA – North America. "In the special season of giving thanks, we are honored to help the APCH organization and provide all we can to families and Angelenos across the area."

Earlier this year, Ram Truck brand became a Proud Truck Partner of the Rams for the 2020 season. As part of the partnership, Ram Truck brand displays in-stadium signage at Rams home games and supports the team's season-long Shining 11 initiative, which recognizes "unsung heroes" across various industries who exhibit courage and are "Built to Serve" the city's most vulnerable. All Shining 11 honorees are surprised with a personalized jersey delivered by team mascot Rampage in a co-branded Ram 1500 truck. Videos of each honoree are featured on the team's social channels on gamedays. At the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, all 11 honorees will be featured in a video that showcases their unique stories.

Ram Truck brand will also support the Rams' 3rd annual Community Blitz Day of Service on December 22, when the team hosts holiday volunteer efforts at various local non-profits throughout Los Angeles.