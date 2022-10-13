Los Angeles Rams & Chargers host jersey unveiling for Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions

Stephan Barbee, head coach of boys' and girls' football at Long Beach Poly, expressed the importance of girl's flag football and the bond it has created for his teams.

"I grew up with two sisters and they played football with us all the time. Why not have them play football? I've had girls play on my boys' team over the years and I think it's an incredible outlet for them. Football is an incredible platform to be able to teach and has so many life lessons from teamwork and dealing with adversity and goal setting that is applicable to being successful in life. We had an incredible turnout at Long Beach Poly for this and it really excites me as a football coach."

Following the jersey unveil, Team USA's Women's Flag and Tackle Football athletes, including Darcy Leslie, Elizabeth Sowers and Vanita Krouch, participated in a panel discussion about the power of football and the importance of the league.

"To me flag football is family. The people who I have met are loyal, they love you, they support you, you cry together, and you win together," said Vanita Krouch, Team USA Women's Flag athlete. "The other small part about flag football to me is that it is a sport that anybody can do regardless of size, height, weight, or gender. What that guy can do, you can do it too. It is family and an equalizer. Nothing is impossible, you can do it all. Stay on top of learning the game and never settle."

Darcy Leslie, Team USA Women's Tackle Football athlete, gave the young ladies key advice to becoming great athletes and succeeding in life.