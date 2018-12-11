Malcolm Brown, Dominique Hatfield Placed on Injured Reserve

Running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Dominique Hatfield have been placed on injured reserve, ending their 2018 seasons.
Brown suffered a clavicle injury in the Week 13 victory over the Lions. An important rotational piece, Brown had played 15 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps but still contributed 264 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown on 48 touches.
A fourth-year pro out of Texas, Brown was also a key contributor on special teams.
Hatfield has been a significant special teams contributor for L.A. this season, playing 52.5 percent of snaps — No. 5 on the team. But he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and will need surgery to repair it, effectively ending his season.
As one corresponding move, the Rams have promoted rookie outside linebacker Trevon Young from the practice squad to the active roster. Young recovered in Los Angeles' Week 7 victory over San Francisco.
Los Angeles also held a tryout with linebacker Sam Eguavoen. After playing his college ball at Texas Tech, Eguavoen has been a linebacker for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL since 2016.