Meet AJ Pearson | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

Which is why having a mentor like Brad Holmes, former Director of College Scouting for the Rams and current GM of the Detroit Lions, was helpful for Pearson. "It was a really good relationship. I think we shared a lot of the same thoughts. He definitely helped me," Pearson said.

For Pearson, balancing medical school and football is a no brainer. "I don't think I could get to one without the other because all the stuff I learned from football is what helped me focus and get into med school. The discipline with learning in the classroom helped me excel when learning the playbook and everything else in football. They just marry well together."

To Pearson, the "suffering" now is more related to the late-night studying and isolation he's endured this past year. His balance of preparing for three-hour exams and staying on top of the NFL draft is all in a day's work. He knows no other way.