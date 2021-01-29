Meet Mickey Grace | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

How do you get to a new place when there's no map for it?

"I want to coach football. That's pretty much it."

All Mickey Grace wants to do is coach football. And that seems like a simple request. If you want to be a doctor, there is a roadmap for that. You want to be a bartender? There is a roadmap for that, too. And if you want to coach football, there is a roadmap… unless you are a black woman. Unlike men, women don't have the luxury of going back to their former coaches to find out how to get into the NFL pipeline. In spite of that, the Washington Football Team's Jennifer King made history this year by becoming the NFL's first Black female assistant coach.

But sometimes maps fail.

"I remember wanting to be in football and having zero idea where to start. No clue. Where do I go? I could only see the next step. I'm gonna do what everyone does. I'm gonna go to my alma mater, and I'm going to coach, but then my high school closed down. So that wasn't an option," Grace remembers.