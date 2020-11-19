Meet Willie Edwards | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

"The door was closed. And now it's open. For me, I would have never had any NFL exposure. I was always wondering. It's like, you can see an island, but you just can't get there, you don't have a boat."

Edwards said all he's ever wanted to do was to coach ball, but emphasized, "We're not going to get this type of exposure anywhere else. Back then, when I was 24, this was unheard of. Now that I'm 44, I have this opportunity and I'm going to make the best of it."

Like Edwards, so many black athletes play their whole life and all they know is football. But Edwards says, "If they don't see people of their kind, and other positions outside of football, it's hard for them to envision what the next step is going to be." For him, it took a leap of faith.

"We have to jump, if we don't jump, our feet are going to stay right where they are."