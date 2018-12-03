Ndamukong Suh Returns to Detroit, Leaves a Division Champion

On Sunday, Suh was given the chance to provide feedback to his former club on the football field, and he did just that by wrapping up his homecoming of sorts as L.A.'s second-leading tackler with six tackles and one quarterback hit against Detroit's Matthew Stafford.

"It's always good, it's been a long time coming," Suh said, reflecting on hitting Stafford late in the first quarter, as the veteran delivered a pass in the shotgun. "I've seen him a ton of times in practice, so I had an opportunity to be on the other side of the ball and get after him."

While the later half of his response abated a sense of bad-blood between the pair, Suh didn't shy away from the competition between him and Stafford.

"We nodded heads, we have a mutual respect for each other," Suh said. "At the end of the day, he's a competitor, I'm a competitor, I want to win and we got the win."