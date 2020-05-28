NFL Draft-A-Thon raises nearly $7 million for national non-profits

The 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon, a three-day virtual fundraiser that was integrated into the Draft, raised nearly $7 million to support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts.

As part of the effort, all NFL clubs had the opportunity to designate local beneficiaries - from the six national non-profits − to support relief efforts in their own markets.

The Rams selected United Way of Greater Los Angeles (UWGLA) Pandemic Relief Fund and local Feeding America food banks to be the recipients of a local fund allocation, which represents 50 percent of the proceeds and is currently estimated at about $68,000 per club. The other half of the raised funds will support relief work in cities where the needs are the greatest.

General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay joined with other general managers and head coaches around the league and pledged $1,000 to the Draft-A-Thon for each draft pick. The contributions of Snead and McVay will directly support UWGLA and Feeding America.

The funds raised during the Draft-A-Thon built on the success of the Rams' Te'LA'thon, which raised more than $2.2 million in March to assist Southern California pandemic relief efforts.

The 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon was featured during live NFL Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network on April 23-25. National nonprofits selected by the NFL Foundation to benefit by Draft-A-Thon donations include American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army and United Way.

While the Draft and its three-day fundraiser are over, the relief work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has not come to a halt. Fans and community supporters can still make donations at NFL.com/relief.