Limited Individual Game Tickets and Suites Now Available for the 2022 Season

May 12, 2022 at 05:33 PM

Rams fans wanting to experience SoFi Stadium and see the Rams seek to defend their Super Bowl championship at home in 2022 can now purchase individual game tickets. Click here to explore single-game ticket availability.

While tickets are available on a single game basis, please note that single game inventory will be very limited, and prices can vary depending on the demand for a given game. For fans looking to attend multiple games, Season Tickets are the best option, starting at $103 per game. The $103 per game price includes the cost of your Season Tickets and your first installment payment for a Stadium Seat License.

Current Season Ticket Members whose accounts are in good standing will have the ability to purchase additional single game tickets from exclusive inventory for the first 48 hours after the schedule is released. These seats will be the best available seats on sale for individual games. Click here to learn more about Season Tickets.

Fans who are interested in a luxury gameday experience this season can inquire about single game suite rentals. To learn more about suite rentals, visit www.ramssuites.com.

