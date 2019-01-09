Opposing View: Cowboys HC Jason Garrett readies for similar young QB/RB combo in Divisional Round

Goff left Dallas with a win last year and went on to complete 60.5 percent of his passes and throw 21 touchdowns with six interceptions to close out his second season. In 2018, Goff set a career high in both passing yards (4,688) and touchdowns (32). Other than 12 interceptions to 2017's seven picks, the numbers agree with Garrett in that the young quarterback has improved since last season's meeting.

Garrett alluded to Goff's improved decision-making ability in his third professional season.

"He does such a great job making big plays when they're available, but also being efficient and minimizing the bad play," Garrett explained. "He's just a fantastic football player."

If a loss doesn't come by air for Garrett's 11-6 Cowboys it'll be by ground and the well-rested legs of Todd Gurley. Garrett works daily with a running back of Gurley's caliber — the Rams rusher's 130.8 yards from scrimmage per game trails Elliott's average (133.4) by fewer than three yards. But Garrett sounded much like the 13 other coaches who prepared to stop the league's leader in touchdowns.

"He's a big, strong guy, he's quick, he's fast, he's explosive, he can make you miss," Garrett said. "He's a great runner with patience and acceleration and vision and everything you're looking for."

Garrett also commended Gurley as a pass catcher in the league's No. 2 offense in yards per game this season — perhaps a reaction to the back's 215 yards from scrimmage, including a 53-yard receiving touchdown in last season's game.