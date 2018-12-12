Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Opposing View: Eagles HC Doug Pederson on Wentz, Foles Ahead of L.A.

Dec 12, 2018 at 03:40 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

For the second-straight season, the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the L.A. Coliseum for a late-season date with the Los Angeles Rams. And for the second-straight season, the Eagles will deal with an unexpected situation at the quarterback position against head coach Sean McVay and his NFC West Champion Rams.

Early Wednesday morning, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Eagles third-year quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a back injury that could hold him out of Sunday night's game in Los Angeles — almost exactly one year after the former North Dakota State Bison tore his ACL against the Rams in L.A.

AP_18329720566142
Michael Perez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The unfortunate injury update comes near the end of what Eagles head coach Doug Pederson called a "difficult" season for his team due to injuries. Several Eagles have missed time to injury in 2018, including a number of starters. Running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, as well as safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Jalen Mills join nine other Eagles on the injured reserve.

Pederson, who joined the club back in 2016 alongside Wentz, did not directly address the status of his starting quarterback during his Wednesday morning conference call, but did talk about Wentz's contributions since reclaiming his starting job Week 3 with a healthy left knee.

"He's helped us win the games that we've won," Pederson said. "He's managed the offense extremely, extremely well and done some nice things. So, something we've just got to continue to finish on and build on the rest of the year."

The defending champs are 5-6 with Wentz at the helm in 2018 after starting the season 1-1 led by veteran quarterback and former Ram, Nick Foles. The midweek quarterback news broke out of Philadelphia as Wentz is completing 69.6 percent of his passes and is coming off a three-touchdown, zero-interception performance against the Cowboys in Week 14. Wentz has accumulated 3,074 yards passing and 21 touchdowns starting in 11 games this season.

If Wentz is unable to go this weekend in L.A., Pederson will look to his Super Bowl MVP for support.

"He's smart, he's an accurate passer and just a guy that we've got a lot of faith and a lot of trust in as a veteran backup," the head coach said of Foles. "If he does get an opportunity to play, we've got a lot of confidence in him and his teammates do as well."

Foles went 5-1 in his movie-like relief of Wentz in 2017, leading his club to its first Super Bowl title and earning the big game's highest individual honor. Foles finished two 2018 starts with one touchdown and one interception, and took 5.0 total sacks against the Falcons and Buccaneers.

Pederson said his group is confident in Foles, but the seven-year veteran operates a bit differently than his 25-year-old signal caller.

"Every quarterback is a little bit different, but we keep it within the structure of the offense," Pederson said without elaborating. "Again, if that opportunity arises, whether it's this year, next year, whenever – you just make sure that he can understand the game plan and execute it efficiently."

Whoever is on the field for the banged-up Eagles on Sunday night will be game planning for the Rams as they come off their most polarized performance of the season against the Bears in Week 14.

Rams Bears Football
David Banks/AP Images

While the L.A. offense came up empty in Chicago — totalling just 214 yards of offense with four turnovers — the defense looked as good as it was advertised back in August, when defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed his contract extension just in time for Week 1.

Philly's third-year head coach and — former seven-year staff member of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid — knows Los Angeles' most recent primetime sample might not paint a complete picture of his next opponent.

"I think you have to look at the entire season," Pederson said. "One game doesn't necessarily define a football team or a football season, so you have to take the full body of work. Listen, the Rams are a great football team."

Related Content

news

Opposing View: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on coaching against "great friend" and Rams head coach Sean McVay 

Between Washington and Los Angeles, Matt LaFleur and Sean McVay worked together for a combined five years. They'll face off as head coaches for the first time in Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Packers and Rams. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on facing the Rams for a third time this season

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discusses the impact of playing the Rams a third time this season, and the Rams' uncertainty at quarterback, on their preparation. 
news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on preparing for a Rams offense with possible personnel changes

Though the Rams offense will be without their normal starting quarterback and leading rusher, and potentially their leading receiver and second-leading rusher, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury anticipates Rams head Sean McVay will "have a great plan" for whoever is available. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Rams defense "has been very consistent" since Week 10

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shares what he's seen from the Rams defense over the last five games. 
news

Opposing View: Jets head coach Adam Gase on the challenges presented by the Rams run game

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase shares his impressions of the Los Angeles Rams' rushing attack ahead of Sunday's game. 
news

Opposing View: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the Rams' new and familiar faces

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shares his assessment of the 2020 Los Angeles Rams compared to the Rams team he faced in Super Bowl LIII. 
news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the Rams' "attacking" defense

In the Los Angeles Rams' defense, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sees a group that plays hard and with plenty of confidence. 
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expecting same Aaron Donald, Rams in Week 12

Though defensive lineman Aaron Donald has gone without a sack or tackle in each of the Rams' last two games, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't see any drop-off in his performance. 
news

Opposing View: Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shares impressions of Rams offense

Overseeing one of the NFL's most productive passing and scoring offenses this season, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discusses what stands out about the Rams' unit. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the Rams' "unique" defense

The Seahawks' No. 1 scoring offense meets the Rams' No. 2 scoring defense Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.  
news

Opposing View: Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the challenges the Rams defense presents, Jared Goff's growth

A head coach who gained experience coaching on defense, the Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores can recognize a strong one. Flores also discusses Rams quarterback Jared Goff's development since facing him in the Super Bowl.
news

Matt Nagy happy for Brandon Staley, Leonard Floyd's success

Working with Brandon Staley in his first year in Chicago, Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn't surprised to see Staley succeeding as the Rams defensive coordinator. Nagy also says former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd is "playing well" for the Rams.
Advertising