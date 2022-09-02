Ozzy Osbourne to perform halftime show of Rams vs. Bills NFL Kickoff game at SoFi Stadium

The new album marks the first release since Osbourne critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 ORDINARY MAN. Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on ORDINARY MAN), the new album marks Osbourne's 13th solo studio album. It's heavy, it's hard-hitting, it's historic—it's everything you'd want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more. Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tonny Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.