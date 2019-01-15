Pro Football Writers of America names three Rams to 2018 All-NFC team

The Pro Football Writers of America announced its All-NFL, All-AFC, and All-NFC teams on Tuesday morning.

The PFWA named defensive tackle Aaron Donald, running back Todd Gurley, and linebacker Cory Littleton to the All-NFC team in 2018. Donald and Gurley were also named to the PFWA's All-NFL team, marking Donald's fifth-straight season earning each distinction and Gurley's second.

Littleton earned his first-time PFWA All-NFC selection on special teams.

According to the PFWA website, The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily.

Here's how each list rounds out:

2018 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams*

WR – DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans*; Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (tie)

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

G – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys&; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

T – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs

Defense

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings; J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles*; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams&

OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Von Miller, Denver Broncos+

MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks#

CB – Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

S – Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P – Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

KR – Andre Roberts, New York Jets

PR – Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

ST – Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

2018 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams*

WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons&; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints*

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

G – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles*; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys&

T – Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

Defense

DE – Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings, and DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys (tie)

DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles*; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams&

OLB – Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

CB – Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears; Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

S – Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings*

Special Teams

PK – Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

P – Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

KR – Richie James, San Francisco 49ers

PR – Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

ST – Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams

* – repeat selection from 2017

# – consecutive selections from 2015-18

& – consecutive selections from 2014-18