Quotes & Notes 11/30/18: McVay says Talib will "Provide a Big Boost"

Following each practice, Quotes and Notes will bring you what was said, who said it, and what it means for your Los Angeles Rams.
"[I]f we continue to just worry about what we can control right now, and that's having a great performance against a tough team in Detroit. If we do that, then that gives us a chance to win our division..."
-HC SEAN McVAY
- Head coach Sean McVay said his Rams aren't looking past the Detroit Lions en route to a potential one seed and home field advantage in the NFC come playoff time.
- With a win, McVay will clinch the NFC West, winning his second division title in two years as a head coach. McVay's Rams clinched Week 16 a season ago, in a back-and-forth game against the Titans.
"Yeah, he's going to go. As far as how many snaps, we don't know that quite yet."
-HC SEAN McVAY
- Cornerback Aqib Talib was a full participant in Friday's practice and McVay said the defensive back will play in Detroit.
- Talib returns to the field after missing eight games on injured reserve after suffering a left ankle injury Week 3 against the Chargers.
- McVay said he expects Talib's return to provide "a big boost for his team."
"I do think any time that you're talking about a player of Aqib's caliber with the communication, the command, the leadership that he brings – he brings people with him."
-HC SEAN McVAY
- McVay expanded on what Talib's return means to his team — specifically the defense.
- Earlier this week, Lions head coach Matt Patricia opened up about his time with Talib in New England and had similar things to say about the corner.
- "He's a phenomenal player," Patricia said. "He's an unbelievable competitor. He's a guy that just raises the bar of everyone around him."
- Patricia spent two seasons as Talib's defensive coordinator with the Patriots back in 2012 and 2013.
"If it was up to me, I would have played about two or three weeks ago."
-CB AQIB TALIB
- Talib's quick response to reporters before taking off to Detroit perhaps exemplifies the 32-year-old defensive back's competitive spirit.
- Talib said Friday's practice was as good as his ankle has felt yet.