Rams Activate Okoronkwo to Active Roster

Because he was on PUP for Week 1, by rule Okoronkwo had to miss the first six weeks of the year. He was able to practice with a 21-day window that began a couple weeks ago, and has apparently done enough to earn his way onto the active roster.

A fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Okoronkwo recorded 20.0 sacks and 33.0 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Sooners. In his senior year alone, Okoronkwo had 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.

Should he be on the 46-man gameday roster, Okoronkwo could provide some help as an edge rusher. Los Angeles also acquired outside linebacker Dante Fowler from Jacksonville last week to rush off the edge.

As a corresponding roster move, L.A. has waived rookie outside linebacker Trevon Young.