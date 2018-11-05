Rams Activate Okoronkwo to Active Roster

Los Angeles has activated rookie outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from the physically unable to perform list to the active 53-man roster.
Okoronkwo suffered a foot injury that required surgery during Phase II of the Rams' offseason program back in May. He was sidelined by the injury for the rest of the offseason program and all through training camp, beginning the regular season on the PUP list.
Because he was on PUP for Week 1, by rule Okoronkwo had to miss the first six weeks of the year. He was able to practice with a 21-day window that began a couple weeks ago, and has apparently done enough to earn his way onto the active roster.
A fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Okoronkwo recorded 20.0 sacks and 33.0 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Sooners. In his senior year alone, Okoronkwo had 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.
Should he be on the 46-man gameday roster, Okoronkwo could provide some help as an edge rusher. Los Angeles also acquired outside linebacker Dante Fowler from Jacksonville last week to rush off the edge.
As a corresponding roster move, L.A. has waived rookie outside linebacker Trevon Young.
Head coach Sean McVay is scheduled to meet with the media at 5 p.m. on Monday, and is likely to address the roster move then.