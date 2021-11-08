Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams and American Red Cross help local students personalize holiday cards of appreciation for service members and veterans

Nov 08, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Tatum Texada

Building on a longstanding partnership with American Red Cross, the Rams visited two local elementary schools to help students personalize holiday cards of appreciation for active-duty military members and veterans.

"We were graced and so fortunate to have the LA Rams come out today. We had Rampage, the cheerleaders, and we also had a virtual visit with some of the players," said Dr. Isaac Huang, principal at Madroña Elementary School. "Our learners were so blessed to get the opportunity to participate in the Holidays for Heroes program with the Rams.

To enhance the day of appreciation, Rams center ﻿Brian Allen﻿ and tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ connected with students virtually during the school visits.

"We are writing cards to military members and people overseas that maybe won't have the chance to spend holidays at home or be with their families. I thought it would be a pretty cool thing today to write them a couple of notes and just let them know that we are thankful for their service and appreciative of what they do for our country," Allen explained to students via Zoom. "I wrote on mine, 'On behalf of the LA Rams, I'd like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice. I know in today's climate, it's easy to take things for granted but just wanted to remind you that your service does not go unnoticed. I hope you enjoy the holidays and safe travels back.'"

Brian Allen and All-Pro defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ are featured on this year's holiday card that read: "Our D-Line defends our endzone. Our O-Line defends our quarterback. Our military defends our country. Thank you for your service."

The school visits kicked off the Rams fourth annual Salute to Service Week activities that culminated with the team's Salute to Service game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football,

"The kids have such a big heart and giving them the opportunity to share their wishes for veterans and appreciating their service for what they've done for our country is so important for kids to be involved in," said Joanna Cooper, principal at Round Meadow Elementary. "It was a great experience for everyone."

To learn more about the Rams community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community

PHOTOS: Rams and American Red Cross help local students personalize holiday cards of appreciation for service members and veterans

