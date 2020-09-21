Rams and Rise continue season-long leadership & community building program for five LA-area high school football teams

For the third consecutive year, the Rams are teaming up with RISE for a season-long leadership and community building program that features five LA-area high school football teams.

The collaboration is designed to harness the unifying power of sports and build relationships between high school football teams with a cross-section of races and socioeconomic backgrounds. The program will feature monthly touchpoints from September to December that are geared to build leadership, understanding, acceptance and cultural competency for student-athletes, coaches, LAPD officers and Rams players.

"We want to foster an environment that can help develop change, shape perspective, and build our community through civic engagement and collaborative discourse," said Johnathan Franklin, Manager of Community Affairs and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "We believe RISE with the Rams is a vehicle that can unite and empower our players, local student-athletes, coaches and LAPD officers to be catalysts of change in their own communities."

This year's program kicked off on Wednesday, September 15, when players and coaches from Calabasas High School, Eagle Rock High School, Inglewood High School, Lincoln High School and Notre Dame High School joined LAPD Officers and Rams Safety TERRELL BURGESS, Offensive Lineman TREMAYNE ANCHRUM, Quarterback BRYCE PERKINS and Receiver J.J. KOSKI for a virtual workshop about "understanding identities."

Subsequent Rise with the Rams virtual workshops will feature discussions about differences in perspective, formations of biases, the ways sport can be utilized as a vehicle for change, the importance of strong leadership and civic engagement, goal setting and more.

"Every student should have the opportunity to learn, share, and grow with peers from diverse racial and socioeconomic backgrounds," said Collin Williams, Senior Director of Curriculum for Rise. "The third year of RISE with the Rams uses a virtual model to create an intentional space where students, coaches, Rams players, and local law enforcement can break down barriers and build a sense of community."